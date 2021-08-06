Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to Two Different Drive-Thru Safaris?

By Lil Zim
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember last year when everything was pretty much closed and you had to find drive-thru activities in order to have some family fun? Yeah, it sucked, but one drive-thru experience that definitely did not suck was Safari Lake Geneva. My family took a trip to Lake Geneva last summer and,...

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Iowa Lifestyle
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The 24th Annual KHAK Radiothon Kicks Off in Iowa City [PHOTOS]

The 24th Annual KHAK Radiothon for the Children's Miracle Network is underway!. It's one of the most important times of the year for the K-Hawk crew and Iowa families--the annual KHAK Radiothon for the Children's Miracle Network. Bob James and Courtlin are broadcasting live from Iowa City to raise money...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

If You See Purple Street Lights In Iowa There Is Something Wrong

If you've been out and about after dark in some spots in Iowa you may have noticed that some of the streetlights don't look quite right. Scattered throughout different cities and towns, some of the lights are bright purple while others look like your typical streetlight. Even though the purple luminescence can make driving at night feel like a futuristic video game, the reason for the color change may actually be related to defective LEDs.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Making Incredible Gift to Jones County Native

Thursday, August 12 is going to be a very special day for two women and their families. The women above are Andrea Broderson Hunter (left) and Lisa Eganhouse Cantwell (right). Back in February, we told you that Lisa, a Wyoming, Iowa native, was in need of a new kidney. She was born with Cystic Fibrosis. It makes breathing difficult because of mucus that clogs the stomach and lungs. 14 years ago, Lisa had a partial liver transplant thanks to her mom's best friend who was, amazingly, a perfect match.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Share Their Derecho Memories on the 1-Year Anniversary

It's hard to believe, but it's been one whole year since that devastated derecho ripped through Iowa. For most of us, the memory of the day is forever burned into our brains. When last year's derecho hit, I was on my way back from Michigan with my dog Tater. We were driving through Illinois, and we had to pull over because the wind was so bad. I had no idea how bad it was in Cedar Rapids until I got a call from Brain. When I finally arrived home later that night, I had to park my car on another street and walk to my house. I was lucky to have minimal damage, but I was fully unprepared for the power outage, since I had been out of town for over a week. Thankfully, I have the kindest neighbors in the world, so I was well-fed with food they cooked on their grill and gas stove. I picked the absolute WORST day to return from vacation!
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

This Cedar Rapids Home Has A LEGO City In It!

Imagine, you're about to buy a home... You check Zillow, and one of the homes has a room filled with LEGO!. We all have hobbies we love, some more normal than others. We have all most likely played with, or at least seen LEGO before. This Cedar Rapids home has a huge LEGO city in it. It was the owner's hobby, and he estimated the worth of all the LEGO at between $6 thousand and $16 thousand. Wow, that's a lot for something that's considered a toy.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Jaycees Cancel Rest of Uptown Friday Night Schedule

The Cedar Rapids Jaycees have announced the cancellation of all remaining 2021 dates of Uptown Friday Night at the McGrath Amphitheatre. A Monday morning release on the non-profit's Facebook page cites low attendance, lack of profitability, and other factors" for the final three Uptown Friday Night concerts of the year being called off. The dates of the events canceled Monday morning were August 20, August 27, and September 3. Last week, the Jaycees canceled the event that was scheduled for last Friday night, August 6.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

No More Excuses: Iowa City Police Will Fix Your Headlights Free

If your excuse for not using your blinker is because it's burned out and you haven't gotten around to fixing it yet or think you can't afford to, you have no more excuses. The Building Unity Linking Businesses for Safety (B.U.LB.S.) program returns with the Iowa City police partnering with the Human Rights Commission and area repair shops to provide vouchers toward fixing defective exterior vehicle lights.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts that Iowa is in for a “Rough Winter”

Before we delve into Winter 2022, how did last year’s forecast fare for The Farmers' Almanac? Eh, not bad, actually. They called for “Cold Temperatures and Above Normal Snowfall” for the Midwest:. Overall, for the three months of winter 2020-2021 (December-February) the statewide average snowfall was 32.2 inches, 9.4 inches...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Irish Fest Returning To Downtown Waterloo This Weekend

Green will be a popular color in downtown Waterloo this weekend when Iowa Irish Fest returns to Lincoln Park and the surrounding nine-block area. The state's largest Celtic celebration features an entertainment lineup that includes nearly 20 music groups and around 50 performances. Festival Director Chad Shipman says organizers are preparing to welcome as many as 50,000 visitors to the Cedar Valley.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Dog Lost in Fiery Iowa Crash Gets Happy Ending

*Man and dog pictured in the photo above are not the ones in the story below. Stock image. A dog that was lost in a fiery semi accident in Iowa is now getting a happy ending. According to KCCI, Ray Kornelsen was driving a semi-truck from Canada to Texas when his truck collided with another semi on Highway 2 in southwest Iowa. Ray truck caught on fire. In the chaos of trying to escape, Ray tossed his dog Dobby out of the cab.
Solon, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

An Old-Fashioned New Restaurant Opened in Solon Last Month [PHOTOS]

A brand new restaurant with an old-fashioned twist recently opened here in Eastern Iowa!. Thanks to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, we have discovered that the city of Solon is now home to a new restaurant with a really interesting concept. It's called The Brass Fountain, and it's located at 122 East Main Street. The official website says that the business is a "modern take on the most quintessential American culinary institution: the soda fountain."
AstronomyPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Comet Recently Discovered Might Be Visible in Iowa Next Summer

A new comet discovered last month is just beginning to come close to our inner solar system. It might be visible -- at least via binoculars -- just before next summer arrives. Scientists first observed C/2021 O3 on July 26 in Hawaii. It was spotted more than four times Earth’s distance from the sun. Scientists believe it will be closest to the sun around the third week of April 2022. The comet’s closest distance to Earth will be after this, around the beginning of the middle of May 2022.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Continuing Dry Conditions Worsen Drought in Iowa

When you get excited over .15 inches of rain, you know the weather has been dry. That was the reality in the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday when we finally got a little rain. Unfortunately, it didn't have any positive impact as the drought continues to worsen across much of Iowa. And it's not just an Iowa problem.

