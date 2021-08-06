Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to Two Different Drive-Thru Safaris?

It's hard to believe, but it's been one whole year since that devastated derecho ripped through Iowa. For most of us, the memory of the day is forever burned into our brains. When last year's derecho hit, I was on my way back from Michigan with my dog Tater. We were driving through Illinois, and we had to pull over because the wind was so bad. I had no idea how bad it was in Cedar Rapids until I got a call from Brain. When I finally arrived home later that night, I had to park my car on another street and walk to my house. I was lucky to have minimal damage, but I was fully unprepared for the power outage, since I had been out of town for over a week. Thankfully, I have the kindest neighbors in the world, so I was well-fed with food they cooked on their grill and gas stove. I picked the absolute WORST day to return from vacation!