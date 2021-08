Destruction frontman Schmier has made it known that original guitarist Mike Sifringer has left the band. He took to social media and had this to say,. “Yes, Corona goes weird ways. I have received several messages (asking) why we have played with a different guitarist in Austria at Area 53 Festival and I understand your concern. As much as I know, Mike is doing ok. Thanks for writing and asking! Well, he is not really answering my emails; communication is difficult at this point, so I’m not sure how he is doing. There was a problem that led to the decision to carry on without him for now and there will be a statement in August explaining the situation.