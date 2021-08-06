Cancel
Music

Guns N’ Roses officially release new song “Absurd”

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Guns N’ Roses performed a song once called “Silkworms,” which they revealed the official title to the track is “Absurd.” Today (6th), these legends have unveiled the studio version of the single, which you can check out below:

metalinsider.net

