UPDATE (8/6): Guns N’ Roses have released the official audio version of “Absurd,” following their live debut of the reworked “Silkworms” song at Boston’s Fenway Park on August 3rd. *** Guns N’ Roses performed at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday, and during their set they delivered a reworking of a previously unreleased song they penned called “Silkworms.” It is now titled “Absurd.” “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this,” Axl Rose joked to a drum sting from Frank Ferrer as he introduced the propulsive song. It’s aptly renamed given the...