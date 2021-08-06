Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Serious cases remain rare, but COVID infections in children are on the rise

By DA Staff
districtadministration.com
 5 days ago

As coronavirus cases climb worryingly across the United States, a recent study shows that the number of children contracting the virus “steadily increased” in July. In the last week alone, according to the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, nearly 72,000 cases were reported in children, roughly 19% of the total number of new cases nationwide. And while hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the number of child coronavirus infections increased by 3% over the last two weeks of the month after declining earlier in the summer.

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Coronavirus Infections#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Posted by
The Hill

Fully vaccinated man dies of COVID-19, daughter says he was cautious

A woman’s fully vaccinated father died from COVID-19. Doctors said the condition of the father could have been worse if he was not vaccinated at all. The father was mostly indoors and wore a mask, his surviving daughter said. A woman’s fully vaccinated father died from COVID-19, with her saying...
Women's HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
New York City, NYtimestelegram.com

COVID breakthrough cases remain rare in New York. Here's the latest data.

The tally of fully vaccinated New Yorkers outside New York City infected with COVID-19 recently topped 11,000, but the so-called breakthrough cases remained exceedingly rare, according to state officials. As the delta variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated New Yorkers, the overall count of vaccine breakthrough cases had increased to 11,025...

Comments / 0

Community Policy