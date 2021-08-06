Serious cases remain rare, but COVID infections in children are on the rise
As coronavirus cases climb worryingly across the United States, a recent study shows that the number of children contracting the virus “steadily increased” in July. In the last week alone, according to the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, nearly 72,000 cases were reported in children, roughly 19% of the total number of new cases nationwide. And while hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the number of child coronavirus infections increased by 3% over the last two weeks of the month after declining earlier in the summer.districtadministration.com
Comments / 0