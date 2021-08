It would seem airport retailers would be able to charge whatever they want for whatever they're selling — if only because they're literally the only retailers "in town." Nevertheless, some airports are subject to legally prescribed limits as to what is acceptable in terms of airport price-hiking (via TR Business' Consumer Forum). In fact, it wasn't all that long ago that the governing board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey began permitting retailers at the three major New York City airports — John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport — to set their prices "up to 10% higher than the current 'street pricing' threshold," as reported by the Consumer Forum in June 2020 (prior to that, retailers in these three airports were forbidden from selling items at ANY higher price than whatever price the market commands "locally outside the airports").