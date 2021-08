There’s a new way to save on some of the best Long Island has to offer families, from historic museums and seasonal boat rentals to hand-pressed burgers and craft doughnuts. Discover Long Island has created the Long Island Downtown Deals Travel Pass to bring special money-saving offers to LI natives and visitors alike. The easy-to-use mobile pass serves up exclusive discounts and promotions across participating downtown areas while helping to support local businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, Discover Long Island’s YouTube channel and new podcast offer the lowdown on the Island’s most-loved activities, events, and deal-packed downtowns, from Great Neck to Greenport.