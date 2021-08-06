Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack on the Legacy They Hope Their Dad Will Leave Behind (Exclusive)
Val Kilmer's children, Jack and Mercedes Kilmer, are opening up about the legacy they want their father to leave behind amid his ongoing battle with throat cancer. While speaking to ET via Zoom, the two marveled over the impact their dad has made in Hollywood, starring in movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Heat and more. The 61-year-old actor spent decades finding his voice through characters, but underwent a tracheotomy years ago and now speaks through his tracheostomy tube.www.etonline.com
