Tchami, WHIPPED CREAM, Moore Kismet, SVDDEN DEATH, SLANDER, VNSSA, and more are set to play the debut edition of Audiotistic San Diego. As one of the most decorated brands to fly their flag under the Insomniac umbrella, Audiotistic has continued to thrive with their standalone festivals and stage takeovers all over California. Known for bringing a dynamic range of genres to the stage that most recently include bass, house, and hip-hop, they’ve now set their sights further South than ever before with the newly-minted edition in San Diego.