Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Blue Water Healthy Moments: Mark Miller, Owner of Little Camille’s By the Bay

By Martha Burich
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis piece is an editorial and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions or beliefs of Blue Water Healthy Living. In this episode, Martha speaks with the owner of Little Camille’s By the Bay, Mark Miller. Mark talks about the difficulties of owning a restaurant during Covid-19 and how...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Blue Water Healthy Living#Bar Banquet Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesHutchinson News

Miller: Feeling a little s-peach-less

I’m starting to wonder if these peaches are too dangerous for me. Three times in the span of a single day, they caused my jaw to drop so far it almost hit the floor. Fortunately, I haven’t incurred any dental or facial injuries yet from my mouth colliding with the floor — but who’s to say what the future holds?
Obituarieslakecountybloom.com

Remembering Gene Paleno’s Life on this “Little Blue Ball of Mud” An Obituary by Christina Paleno Ericksen

Gene Paleno grew up in the 30’s on his family’s farm near Detroit, Michigan. As a boy, he learned to drive an old Model T Ford, hauling hay and feeding the cows at dawn. Gene was the eldest of six children to Eugene and Alice Paleno, with a work ethic that was incumbent upon his role as the eldest boy. After high school he served in the US Navy during WWII, and as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve until 1966. Gene taught school after graduating from Michigan State University in 1946. In the early 1950’s during the aerospace industry boom, the entire Paleno Family (parents, sisters, brothers, spouses, and children) packed up and moved to California. Gene was employed by Douglas Aircraft Corporation as a Commercial Artist. While with Douglas, he traveled to a Paris airport hangar to participate in a marketing demonstration. The company had him wearing a helium balloon to simulate walking on the moon. He would recall how the wind almost carried him into the busy landing path at Le Bourget Airport.
Madison, WIisthmus.com

Water mark

On Aug. 21, 2018, torrential rain swamped the Madison area, causing widespread flooding, washing away our cars and leaving us stranded at home to watch the water sweep away almost everything we owned. Imagine, pre-pandemic, three years ago. It’s your third day in Madison; you’re half-naked and fast asleep when...
HobbiesBangor Daily News

Unpredictable lake gives County angler the biggest salmon of his life

John Michaud has spent almost his entire life fishing on Long Lake. The 66-year-old retired truck broker lives in St. Agatha, a stone’s throw from the shore of the lake that each year produces some of Maine’s biggest landlocked salmon. Michaud comes by his experience honestly, having fished Long Lake...
Jefferson County, OHTimes-Leader

Lake versus ocean beach

We went to Austin Lake Park in Jefferson County the other weekend. Our son Henry had a good time in the beach area. In the shallower water they had some floating playsets for kids to use. He thrashed about on that thing forever. It’s amazing how much energy he has to play as hard as he does.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

There’s An Old Ruin In Lake Superior That Happens To Be A Popular Minnesota Swimming Spot

It should come as no surprise that Minnesota is full of excellent swimming spots. In a state nicknamed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you would expect nothing less. We have swimming holes, riverfront and lakeside beaches, and even the nation’s first natural swimming pool. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Today, we’d like to introduce […] The post There’s An Old Ruin In Lake Superior That Happens To Be A Popular Minnesota Swimming Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelksl.com

Low water, long beaches draw big crowds to Bear Lake

Visitors flock to Bear Lake State Park Thursday. The lake is seeing some of its biggest crowds ever due to long beaches and open ramps. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) BEAR LAKE – As low water levels areshutting down boat ramps around the state, park managers at Bear Lake State Park are seeing some of their biggest crowds ever.
LifestylePosted by
Only In North Carolina

Rent This Rustic Tiny House In The Mountains Of North Carolina For Only $66 Per Night

While we all enjoy a five-star luxury getaway every so often, it’s also nice to visit the opposite end of that spectrum, too. You won’t find an AirBnB rental in North Carolina quite like The Roost, a rustic hideout found near Swannanoa. Ready to make a reservation (or learn more)? At the time of publication, […] The post Rent This Rustic Tiny House In The Mountains Of North Carolina For Only $66 Per Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In North Dakota

Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of it all? Here are 6 great state parks with canoe rentals in North Dakota where you can do exactly that:
LifestylePosted by
Only In South Dakota

The Best Kayaking Lake In South Dakota Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

When the weather is hot, there is no better way to cool off than some sort of water sport, whether it be swimming, fishing, tubing, or kayaking. When it comes to the latter of the bunch, we happen to have our own opinion of which location is best, which is Oakwood Lakes State Park in […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In South Dakota Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan Statebluewaterhealthyliving.com

Imlay City to celebrate Sesquicentennial this weekend

(LAPEER COUNTY) – Fresh off the highly successful Eastern Michigan State Fair, Imlay City will be busy once again when they host a special event next weekend, August 14th and 15th. Organizers for Imlay City’s Sesquicentennial are putting the finishing touches on plans for the two-day event that is sure...
AccidentsNBCMontana

WATCH: Road trip to Flathead Lake takes an unexpected turn

A summer weekend road trip to a popular Montana destination takes an unexpected turn after flames threaten homes and trigger evacuations on the east side of Flathead Lake. Find NBC Montana’s Laurel Staples on Facebook and Twitter to follow her on her next road trip.
Businessnorthernexpress.com

Marky Mark Announces Commitment to Little River Holdings

We love our Five Guys burgers (if you haven’t tried one, get to Gaylord, stat), but there could be some more competition coming to the quick-and-delicious burger market Up North. Wahlburgers, the burger-based restaurant franchise owned by celebrity brothers and actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Chef Paul...
Travelouttherecolorado.com

Happy Trails: A refreshing, scenic stroll around Palmer Lake's main attraction

The centerpiece of Palmer Lake, of course, is the body of water that is as central to the town’s story as the bordering train tracks. Gen. William Jackson Palmer founded the Denver-Rio Grande Railroad and the city of Colorado Springs to the south. Here, by 1872, his trains from Denver would stop and passengers would get off for a refreshing break. One of these passengers was Dr. William Findlay Thompson, a dentist who saw the potential for a resort community. He went about expanding the town into what it is.
Lifestylecoladaily.com

Big Bass Tour announces plans to return to Lake Murray

Big Bass Tour officials announced next year's tour schedule this week at ICAST in Florida. Lake Murray will again be one of the stops on the tour, April 29 through May 1. Capital City/Lake Murray Country CEO Miriam Atria was at ICAST for the announcement. "We're proud to welcome the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy