Arizona State

5 things to do in Arizona this weekend

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 5 days ago

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A new month brings new events and opportunities for Arizonans to get out of the house and enjoy their weekend. Though the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to infect people across the state, increased vaccination rates among adults mean you can get out while masked up and practicing social distancing.

Phoenix

First Friday made its return to downtown Phoenix in July. The event celebrating local art and culture typically kicks off around 6 p.m. Local artists, performers and musicians can be found around downtown Phoenix. The best place to start is on Roosevelt.

A map of First Friday events can be found here.

Fans of football can make their way to the Footprint Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. to catch an Arena Football League game between the Arizona Rattlers and the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Tickets start at $16 and can be bought here.

Tempe

The 2021 Day Drinker Devil Ride is a 10-mile bike ride that starts at Pedal Haus in Tempe and makes its way across several town landmarks, including Mill Avenue, Papago Park and Tempe Town Lake.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and lasts until 2 p.m. Post-ride festivities go from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register for the free event here.

Arizona State University is currently hosting an exhibit titled "DinnerWhere." The exhibit is made to create conversation around nutrition, food access, national identity and ceremony.

Entry into the museum is free and a list of all current and upcoming exhibits can be found here.

Scottsdale

Maya Day & Nightclub will be hosting a party on Sunday afternoon. Doors open at noon and A-Trak will be playing music for everyone attending the event.

General admission tickets start at $20 and can be bought here.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

