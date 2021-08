ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have a solid situation at the top of their tight end room, highlighted by Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson and seven-year veteran Darren Fells. Outside of those two, though? It’s an interesting mix of former prized recruits, undrafted rookies and practice squad players from around the league. Alize Mack, Brock Wright, Charlie Taumoepeau and Hunter Thedford remain in the mix. Hunter Bryant remains on the team’s reserve/NFI list after he was cut heading into the draft. The Lions waived Jake Hausmann earlier this week, with the tight end eventually claimed by the New York Giants.