Jungle Cruise was released this weekend, and it is having an amazing first weekend by pandemic standards. The movie has already grossed $90 million worldwide, and the film's star, Dwayne Johnson, has teased that a sequel could be in the works. While Jungle Cruise is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score of 63%, the film's audience score is currently at a very impressive 93%. In fact, Johnson took to Twitter this week to celebrate the audience score and share that it's the highest of his career. The Rock is clearly loving the love for Jungle Cruise and even took to Instagram yesterday to thank fans for making it the number one movie in the world.