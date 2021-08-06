It's ‘Augtober' at This South Pasadena Monster Pop-up

SEA OF STEMS: Sauntering with anticipation into a vast pumpkin patch? It isn't always about selecting a spectacular squash, though, of course, that is the plan for plenty of people. Visitors to a squash-tastic spot often stop by specifically to soak up the autumnal vibes, to connect with some solitude and sunshine, and, for sure, to snap a few family pictures (or gourd-glam shots for the 'gram). The key to making that colorful connection is to first locate the large and lively pumpkin patches in your region, and then decide when exactly you'll swing by during the falltime window. The fall of 2020 was a different one, due to the pandemic, but a number of LA-close pumpkin patches are hoping glimmer on in the later part of 2021, with all of the oomph and excitement of a freshly carved jack o'lantern.