Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pasadena, CA

It's ‘Augtober' at This South Pasadena Monster Pop-up

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust is August, and October is October, and comparing the excellent qualities of the two separated-by-September months seems like a fine way to wile away five or so minutes, if you're inclined to be intrigued by monthly matters. But sometimes? Month-based mash-ups can and do occur, with one of the...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
South Pasadena, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffeehouse#Art Installation#Sugarmynt Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pasadena, CANBC Los Angeles

A Vintage Car Show Will Lend a Paw to Pasadena Humane

It's a common sight, for many of our canines do seem to love a car ride. Maybe it is the fact that their adorable ears flap adorably in the breeze, or that there is the possibility of an ice cream treat should their human visit a drive-through, or the exciting prospect of stopping by the store with all the dog toys.
Santa Monica, CANBC Los Angeles

Hypland x Hello Kitty Carnival Pops Up in Santa Monica

A giant Ferris wheel, cotton candy and carnival games. All signs point to Santa Monica -- but this weekend's carnival features a special guest: Hello Kitty. Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Hypland and Sanrio's most famous Kawaii character Hello Kitty have teamed up for a carnival pop-up experience Sunday near the Third Street Promenade.
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

The Show Must Go On! UPSTAGE Stages Wizard of Oz, Jr. at the Women’s Club of South Pasadena

When Upstage staff started planning for an in-person summer, they weren’t sure exactly what it would look like. The challenges of engaging kids, many of whom had not been back in a group setting for over a year, with masks and social distancing restrictions, were daunting to say the least. “Even so, we were determined to provide a fun, safe space for kids to re-enter the world through musical theatre,” production manager Tara Kawakami tells us. “We did just that this weekend as we wrapped a fully realized (with all the bells and whistles) production of Wizard of Oz, Jr. at the Women’s Club of South Pasadena, masks and all.” Upstage has been working all summer with a talented team of directors and choreographers as well as the set and technical design expertise of James Jontz.
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Golf Fundraiser South Pasadena A Success | SPTOR Brings Community Together

It has withstood the test to time, says one of its organizers, because of the continued support it receives by many in the community. “Like a lot of things in our city, it’s just a wonderful event,” said John Vandercook, one half of the team that has spearheaded the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses (SPTOR) Golf Tournament at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course in town for parts of three decades.
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Op-Ed | South Pasadena Was Right to Say No to the 710, It’s Time to Say Yes to Housing

It would be hard to imagine how different South Pasadena would be if the 710 freeway cut across the city today. By fighting the freeway, South Pasadena avoided harms that other, often poorer communities weren’t as lucky to prevent: the constant noise of high-speed cars, divided neighborhoods, and the pernicious health effects of air pollution. That decades-long struggle has made opposition to change a celebrated and integral aspect of the city’s history.
Los Angeles, CALaist.com

LA's Best Vegan Mexican Restaurants, Panaderías And Pop-ups

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. If you think vegan Mexican food is all soyrizo and jackfruit, it's time to rethink your assumptions. Born of vegetables, legumes, maiz, tradition and a desire to avoid harming animals, vegan-Mexican has, in the past few years, become one of the most innovative cuisines in the United States.
Pasadena, CAPasadena Star-News

In-N-Out could replace Cameron’s Seafood in Pasadena, but there’s a catch

An In-N-Out Burger may replace what was once Cameron’s Seafood in Pasadena, but the City Council would have to grant some some exceptions to the building rules first. The plans for the city’s second In-N-Out include ancillary outdoor dining areas and 45 parking spaces, but the real draw is 29 drive-thru lane queuing spaces, which officials said will help alleviate the traffic that often comes with a side of fries and a shake in the drive-thru.
Food & DrinksNBC Los Angeles

Fright Fans, the AHS Night Bites Bakery Has Fresh Dates

Munching on comfort food while a program packed with startles, scares, moments of dread, and dastardly characters shimmers on the screen in front of you?. It's a not-so-terrifying truth that snacking while spooked is a time-honored tradition for horror fans. And while those tasty, snackable tidbits often come from the...
MoviesMovieWeb

5 Fun Rip-Offs of The Exorcist

Peacock has a revival of The Exorcist trilogy on the way, with the first film set for an October 2023 release. Fans have expressed mixed reviews over the classic being touched, and understandably so. William Friedkin created a lasting horror masterpiece with the 1973 film The Exorcist, which many still regard as the scariest film ever made.
Santa Paula, CANBC Los Angeles

A Popular Fall Attraction Will Re-Sprout in Santa Paula

SEA OF STEMS: Sauntering with anticipation into a vast pumpkin patch? It isn't always about selecting a spectacular squash, though, of course, that is the plan for plenty of people. Visitors to a squash-tastic spot often stop by specifically to soak up the autumnal vibes, to connect with some solitude and sunshine, and, for sure, to snap a few family pictures (or gourd-glam shots for the 'gram). The key to making that colorful connection is to first locate the large and lively pumpkin patches in your region, and then decide when exactly you'll swing by during the falltime window. The fall of 2020 was a different one, due to the pandemic, but a number of LA-close pumpkin patches are hoping glimmer on in the later part of 2021, with all of the oomph and excitement of a freshly carved jack o'lantern.
Orange County, CANBC Los Angeles

Monarch Butterflies Are the Stars of This Free Outdoor Event

A flash of orange and black, a beautiful blur of movement, a fluttering near a spray of milkweed out in the yard: A moment with a Monarch can really make a nature lover's afternoon. If you've been seeking such serendipitous moments, especially with your Monarch-loving brood, there's a sunshiny spot...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

There’s a Free techPlayground Pop-up at Southside Works

In this day and age, kids are used to technology being a part of everyday life — but a new playspace adds some fun to it. The new indoor techPlayground, located at 2738 Sidney Street in the SouthSide Works, is designed as a place where children ages 10 and older can access cutting-edge experiences in art, tech and making.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Shaun Szameit: Pasadena’s Cannabis Ordinance Represents One of the Worst Public Policy Failures in Pasadena History

Pasadena’s current cannabis ordinance represents one of the worst, and most easily avoided, public policy failures in Pasadena history. This now three-year-old poorly crafted and implemented law has exposed the City to multiple lawsuits (in the latest fiscal year the City Attorney’s office was $2 million or 25% over its approved budget, it doesn’t need more trouble), potentially tens of millions of dollars in legal liability and doesn’t seem to have achieved any of its stated public policy goals.
Santa Monica, CAL.A. Weekly

Avi Cue Takes Over Roadside Taco And All The Smoke in Redondo – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Rejoice, seafood lovers, it’s halibut season. The Water Grill locations in downtown L.A. and Santa Monica are celebrating with the return of their Wild Alaskan Halibut menu that highlights the flat fish from snout to tail. Channel your inner mermaid while chomping on halibut tail tacos with roasted tomato salsa and pickled mango. Also on the seasonal menu are pan-roasted halibut cheeks with local artichokes, tempura fried halibut cheek salad with arugula and Fuji apples, marinated halibut collar alongside Okinawan potatoes and pickled bean sprouts. For traditionalists, there’s a pan-seared halibut with spring peas, fingerlings, braised leeks and lemon velouté.
MusicKTVZ

HDCM Pop-Up Concerts!

High Desert Chamber Music continues their weekly Pop-Up Concerts! Violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger is joined by pianist Janet Smith for a twenty-minute performance of elegant and classic favorites. Our next event will be in the Old Mill District overlooking the Deschutes River. Join us in the Center Plaza,...
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Lucy's Market Taste of Summer Pop-up at Andrews Square

Starting Thursday, July 15, Lucy’s Market is launching its first-ever Taste of Summer pop-up series at Andrews Square. In addition to the highest quality local produce that has made Lucy’s famous in Atlanta, weekly events include wine tastings, food sampling from local vendors, seasonal flower bouquets and live music. Thursdays,...
Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

COVID Relief Dollars Approved for Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena Symphony Orchestra, Kidspace Children’s Museum, Other Local Venues

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Rep. Judy Chu announced twenty venues in CA-27 have received over $16.3 million in Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG). The SVOG program, which received an additional $1.25 billion in funding this year through the American Rescue Plan, aims to support hard-hit businesses that were forced to shut their doors due to pandemic restrictions, including those in the music and entertainment sector.
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

Shop for a cause at Erin’s House pop-up event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Erin’s House for Grieving Children will host a pop-up shop on Thursday, July 29. Guests can browse a variety of local vendors and enjoy delicious offerings from several food trucks at the Pop-Up Shop event. Over 35 vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry, food and home goods.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Concerts Pop-Up Throughout The Berkshires

We are so thrilled that LIVE entertainment is out and about throughout the tri-state region as audiences are thriving for an evening outdoors and judging from what I've seen having attended a few shows this summer, the crowds are robust in nature. Jacob's Pillow's Director of Community Engagement, Thasia Giles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy