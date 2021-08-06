Murder convictions affirmed for pair guilty of slaying man in Ypsilanti robbery

YPSILANTI, MI – Two men sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison for killing a man during a planned robbery in Ypsilanti are not getting new trials. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed Thursday, Aug. 5, the convictions of Marcus Tyree Lashawn Walker and Rico Montez Chandler for their roles in the slaying of Dominique Lee who was shot and killed during a planned robbery in Ypsilanti in 2017.