Necessity is the mother of invention, according to Plato, and exhaustion was the mother of this recipe. I found myself with all but two of the ingredients necessary to make something I wanted — Cajun chicken pasta. I lacked the sun dried tomatoes and the Cajun seasoning. I had a lot of creole seasoning, however, a pint of home canned diced tomatoes from last summer I needed to use up and chicken broth in the fridge. I also didn’t want to go to the store. I was very tired and I’d had my fill of other humans for the day, so I decided to experiment with what I had and see what happened.