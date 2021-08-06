LaSonya Burns

LaSonya LeeAnn Burns, age 48, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus, her Savior, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home in Nash, Texas. LaSonya was born on June 20, 1973, to Forrest Loyd Westbrook and Donna Westbrook of Fouke, AR. She was a 1991 graduate of Fouke High School, attended Bible Training in Pennsylvania preparing to do missionary work. She received her Medication Technician Certification while living in New Boston, Texas, and worked in local nursing homes until she became disabled due to health issues.