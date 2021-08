SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 8 p.m. Intermediate advisory from the National Hurricane Center is showing Fred weakening a bit. All of our viewing area is still in that cone of uncertainty. The chances for getting low end (40-50 mph) tropical storm force winds are about 30% for coastal communities for Charlotte through Manatee Counties from Saturday night through Sunday morning. During the past several hours the center of Fred has moved inland over the Dominican Republic and is now moving through Haiti. This is a very mountainous island and should cause Fred to weaken even more through the next 12 hours.