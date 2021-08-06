US Baseball Team Faces Japan for Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Just one thing stands between the U.S. baseball team and a gold medal: the only team it lost to during the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. will square off against Japan in the gold medal game on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET as the newest gold medal winners are determined in baseball, a sport that returned to the Olympics after a 13-year absence. The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.