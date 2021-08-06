Cancel
Brown County, WI

Brown County Sheriff Investigating Storage Thefts

By Rob Sussman
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMBOLDT, WI (WTAQ) — Brown County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a number of storage unit thefts in the Township of Humboldt. Police say several individuals were caught on camera forcing their way into two storage units and returning over the course of several days to steal from it. Items stolen include a hunting bow and a gun safe with thousands of rounds of ammunition in it. Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.

