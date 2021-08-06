Cancel
Apple's new safety features spark debate on privacy and safety

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

CNN

CNN

Congress & CourtsCNN

New bipartisan Senate bill takes aim at Apple and Google’s app store dominance

CNN Business — A new Senate bill targeting US app stores seeks to rein in the power of tech giants such as Apple and Google by banning restrictions on app developers. The proposed bipartisan legislation by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar and Marsha Blackburn would outlaw certain contractual obligations that app developers say they are forced to accept from major app stores in order to reach consumers.
Relationshipsmacstories.net

Apple Announces Child Safety Features Coming This Fall

Today, Apple announced three new child safety features for its operating systems that will launch when its operating systems are updated in the fall. The implementation details of the features are technically complex, which makes reading the full documentation worthwhile if you are concerned about how they are accomplished. The...
Technologytelecoms.com

Will Apple child safety gift governments the keys to comms?

Apple has caused a stir with its new child safety measures, which other tech firms and privacy advocates say could unwittingly open the door to let governments spy on their citizens. Later this year for US users, updates to iOS and iPadOS will scan users’ images for matches with known...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: In-app events hit the App Store, TikTok tries Stories, Apple reveals new child safety plan

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Cheddar News

Apple's iPhone Child Safety Plan Draws Privacy Backlash From Public

Apple is again under fire for potential privacy issues after it announced plans to roll out a child safety plan that would scan users' iPhone messages and cloud data for illicit images and videos to weed out child predators. Greg Nojeim, co-director at CDT's Freedom, Security, and Technology project, joined Cheddar's Between Bells to discuss the pushback and how his company has been directly involved in efforts to force the rollback of the feature. "I think what we need to do instead is encourage Apple to reverse course on this because it's not going to stop with just parental notifications and notice to children," he said. "Once you build in the capability, the demand for using it for other purposes that governments will throw at Apple, it's going to be very hard for them to resist, and other companies are going to be under pressure to do the same thing."
Internettheapplepost.com

Apple responds to privacy concerns over new CSAM photo scanning feature

Apple announced several new child safety features last week, including iMessage warnings that alert children and parents when a sexually explicit image is sent or received on a device connected to iCloud Family Sharing, automatic blurring of explicit images sent in Messages, Child Sexual Abuse Material, CSAM detection when explicit images are detected in a user’s iCloud Photo library, and more.
Internettechxplore.com

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

Google on Tuesday unveiled a series of online safety measures for children including a private setting for videos uploaded by teens and safeguard for ads shown to users under 18. The new features, which come amid heightened concerns about online child exploitation and safety at a time of growing internet...
KidsMac Observer

Google Introduces New Safety Features for Kids and Teens

Google on Tuesday announced new safety features for minors across YouTube, Google Search, Google Play Store, and more. In the coming weeks, we’ll introduce a new policy that enables anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results. Of course, removing an image from Search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Instagram reveals new safety features for its youngest users

Instagram yesterday announced a series of new security measures to help safeguard its youngest users when using the popular photo-sharing app. The measures include defaulting new young users to private and not public accounts, limiting access to the accounts of children for adult registered accounts that are considered suspicious by Instagram, as well as taking aim at the way advertisers use the platform to target children.
Posted by
SlashGear

AirTag battery safety puts Apple in a quandary

Apple’s privacy-respecting item tracker is like a ping-pong of good news, bad news revelations. Apple has made its AirTags so easy to use that there have been concerns about the security of the Find My network. The small discs are small enough to place anywhere but require a separate accessor to hook into objects unless you take the ill-advised route of drilling a hole. Now Apple is finding itself in a sticky situation where the AirTag’s battery is being labeled as a safety hazard for kids, while replacement batteries are required to be the child-unsafe kind.
Cell Phonestechaeris.com

Apple press release announces new child safety measures built into iOS

Literally 30-minutes ago, we published a story regarding Apple, child abuse, and potential new scanning software coming to US-based iPhones. Now, Apple has issued a press release outlining steps around child safety in the iOS ecosystem. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. The press release title is “Expanded Protections for Children”...

