Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal judge reminds Jan. 6 rioter what 'patriotism' means

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven months ago today, Karl Dresch participated in a riot targeting the U.S. Capitol. The purpose of the attack was to use violence as a means to overturn election results he and his radicalized allies disapproved of. Dresch, who's spent the last six months behind bars, celebrated the violence on...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 66

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Berman Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Political Prisoner#The Washington Post#Republican#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Cowboys for Trump Founder Offered Plea Deal in Capitol Riot Case

Federal prosecutors have offered Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin a plea agreement over charges that he illegally entered barricades during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The confidential agreement was offered to Griffin during discussions at a Monday court hearing in Washington, D.C., according to...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors to Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Posted by
Axios

Federal judge questions $1.5M Capitol riot restitution cap

A federal judge asked prosecutors Monday to explain why restitution in Capitol riot cases was limited to $1.5 million for repairs to the building when the total cost to taxpayers was $500 million, per Politico. Of note: D.C. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's comments come about two weeks after...
Congress & CourtsMic

Why is the DOJ going so easy on the Capitol rioters? A federal judge wants to know

When Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, they racked up quite the bill. From covering architectural repairs to the costs of bringing in police and the National Guard, the tab was in the millions. With that in mind, you might think those being charged will have to pay some astronomical fines. But this week, a federal judge pointed out that the restitution prosecutors are asking for is nowhere near enough to cover the damage.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge asks why DOJ isn't seeking more money from US Capitol rioters

Washington (CNN) — During a plea hearing on Monday, the chief judge in DC's federal court questioned the Justice Department's approach to have US Capitol rioters pay the government small portions of the $1.5 million in damage done to the Capitol building by the mob, while the total cost of the riot to American taxpayers amounts to 300 times more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge: Why Are Capitol Rioters Only Paying $1.5M in Damages?

A federal judge has spotted something a little off with who’s ponying up the cash for the damage done during the pro-Trump Capitol riot. According to The Washington Post, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell voiced her surprise in court Monday that Capitol riot defendants have been ordered to pay just $1.5 million in damages—when the bill for taxpayers could add up to more than $500 million. Suggesting that the Department of Justice is being far too lenient on the riot defendants, Howell said: “Where we have Congress acting, appropriating all this money due directly to the events of Jan. 6th, I have found the damage amount of less than $1.5 million—when all of us American taxpayers are about to foot the bill for close to half a billion dollars—a little bit surprising.” Howell added that the government is typically “fairly aggressive” when gathering restitution from criminal acts, making its apparent caution with the Capitol rioters more difficult to explain. The DoJ hasn’t commented on the judge’s queries.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge suggests 'gamesmanship' at play in eviction freeze

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday suggested the Biden administration had engaged in “gamesmanship” by renewing a freeze on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. During a 30-minute hearing, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich questioned why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) imposed an eviction...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Federal Judge in Texas Blocks Obamacare LGBTQ Anti-Bias Rule (1)

A federal district court judge in Texas permanently blocked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from forcing certain Christian medical providers to provide or pay for gender transition-related care and abortions. Judge. Reed O’Connor. , of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, issued a...
POTUSMSNBC

DHS warns police: Trump-related lies fuel calls for violence

Donald Trump's election lies have become the background noise of our civic life, but some officials don't have the luxury of simply ignoring the former president's nonsense. Politico reported in June, for example, "The conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be reinstated as president in August has sparked concerns at the Department of Homeland Security, a top official there told members of Congress." CNN reported soon after that Justice Department officials also concluded that the former president's delusional claims increase the risk of political violence from his most rabid followers.

Comments / 66

Community Policy