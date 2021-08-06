Stunning photo shows woman hanging out of car window wielding AK-47 in San Francisco

(Twitter/@SFTrafficSafety)

An unbelievable photo of a woman hanging out of the window of a speeding car while holding an AK-47 gun has gone viral online.

The picture was captured in San Francisco, during what the San Francisco Police Department Traffic Safety team called “an illegal exhibition of speed event”.

The image was posted on their Twitter account, with the caption: “On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo.”

San Francisco police confirmed they had seized the vehicle, but did not confirm if the woman holding the semi-automatic weapon, or any other passengers, were arrested.

The image quickly drew attention online, with many online commenting on how cool the image looked, despite how problematic the situation.

One person wrote: “Hard ass picture.”

Another said: “Kinda bad ass though.”

Some commented on how the woman was holding the gun with her hand on the trigger, which is incorrect, apparently.

One person said: “Only problem I see is her trigger discipline. Other than that, it’s a badass picture.”

Another rationalised: “Speeding is illegal (although didn’t know they could seize your vehicle for that) — trigger discipline is poor but not illegal.

“I guess a 30-round magazine is illegal in California but to get technical, can’t tell from photo if it’s a 30-round that’s been modified to only hold 10.”

In the United States, fully automatic AK-47 rifles are illegal. But, semi-automatic AK-47 style rifles can be legally owned in that state of California, with a limited magazine capacity.

Legalities aside, it can’t be denied that it looks like an exciting action scene out of a film or video game.