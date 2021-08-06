Cancel
Seattle, WA

Police investigate shooting in Ballard parking lot

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
5 days ago
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood that left a man injured Friday morning.

When KIRO 7 arrived at the scene, there was a large police presence near Waterwheel Tavern at about 3 a.m.

Investigators said a person called 911 from the bar and reported hearing three gunshots outside.

Police also said a man was heard yelling for help and saying he was shot.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the 57-year-old man lying in the alley with a gunshot wound in his chest/abdomen area.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

