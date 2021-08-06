Cancel
Charlotte, NC

At this new Charlotte bar, recycle wine bottles, grab a beer and learn sustainability

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you visit Repour for a pint, make sure you bring some recyclables with you. The bar is the first business to open at Innovation Barn, a partnership between Envision Charlotte and the City of Charlotte designed around the idea of a “circular economy” operating with minimal resources and waste. Repour opens Friday, August 6, and will be open from 3-10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

