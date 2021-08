One of the most delightful things about the eponymous album by Honest Mechanik – a collaboration between Medford singer-songwriter Susan Cattaneo and Paul Hansen of the band The Grownup Noise – is that pretty much everybody is lying. People lie to themselves that they're cooler than they are, and they lie to themselves and others that they and a former paramour can fall back in love. They lie to themselves that they're OK when they really aren't. They lie to themselves about not being alone, but yet, they also lie to to themselves that things are worse than they actually are. For all the sadness and delusion baked into this album, it also positively drips with hope, and that's kind of amazing.