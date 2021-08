Logitech G has officially brought in the new G335 wired gaming headset into Malaysia that offers great value and proposition to fellow gamers. The G335 prides itself as one of the lightest gaming headsets at just 240g for extended periods of wearing comfort where its design is derived from the G733 but with a smaller fit and slimmer overall design. The comfort level is further elevated with the adjustable suspension headband and soft-fabric pads while the 40mm driver pumps powerful audio into your ears via the standard 3.5mm audio jack and not through USB. It also features other easily accessible things such as volume roller and flip-to-mute microphone to aid any forms of communications, be it gaming, chatting, or online video calling which is how most youngsters engage their studies nowadays anyway.