Will the new normal look much like the old normal?. Soon after the lockdowns and business closures and stay-at-home orders that were implemented by state and local governments with the coming of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, there were some folks who began to look past the darkness, imagining what life would look like after the end of our near-wartime setting. They looked forward to getting back to normal. Or, in the term that was often used, they wondered what the “new normal” would be.