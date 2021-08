Martyn has spent the last 25 years making electronic music, but the Dutch artist still remembers his earliest days keenly. “I started in drum & bass but Eindhoven is a small place, so anyone making music — whether it was drum & bass, hip-hop, acid — was hanging out in the same places, so I could see how they developed their sound,” Martyn tells us, from his sunlit studio in Washington DC. Back then, there was no formal support structure for learning about these new sounds. He just shared a house with a few curious friends. “Our house became a hub: we had two Technics and a small studio, so we taught each other how to DJ and produce,” he remembers. “There was no internet. There were no magazines that talked specifically about the music we wanted to make. It was trial and error. We learned as we went along.”