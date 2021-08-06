Cancel
College Sports

Frost talks departure of 'one of my best friends'; young QB battle; Markese Stepp progress

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the program to pursue another business opportunity, Husker coach Scott Frost announced Friday. The longtime friends came to Lincoln together when Frost was hired by NU. Lambrecht served as Frost’s chief of staff/director of football operations at Central Florida in 2016 and 2017 and has been in charge of most day-to-day off-field program matters here since.

