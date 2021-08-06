blooloop V-Expo 2021: Celebrating innovation

Sanjay Jupudi and Prasanna Singaraju, founders of Qentelli, knew there had to be a better way to transform businesses digitally and strategically. They became bogged down by the fact that investors controlled top-line focused management that killed innovation in pursuit of revenue targets. They had both worked in technology for most of their careers and were ready for their next challenge. In 2015, over a few drinks at a Dallas bar, they came up with what would be the ideal scenario for their careers—and potential customers. “We wanted to build a company that was focused on profit with a purpose,” says Singaraju. They came up with the name Qentelli based on a combination of quality, intelligence, and engineering and secured the domain name that night–just in case their idea panned out. After investing their life savings, officing from a dining room table, and not taking a paycheck for the first year, Qentelli was formed. In less than 6 years, Qentelli has grown manifold – even growing in 2020 – with more than 450 employees. It’s on target to double again this year and is primed for a valuation at more than U.S. $100 million. Qentelli will expand to new markets soon and is on the verge of launching two new AI platforms to help companies with digital transformation. While Qentelli continues to grow organically, the founders’ goal is to pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.