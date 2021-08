The University of Ottawa has just announced they will be requiring almost everyone coming to campus to have their vaccinations for the upcoming school year. On August 10, uOttawa announced COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for students, staff, faculty, and even visitors coming on to campus when the fall semester starts up this year on September 7. The only exceptions will be given to those who can't be vaccinated on medical grounds or any other grounds recognized by the province's human rights code.