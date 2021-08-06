Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Mayo grad Michalak tries to be (simply) the best for Royals

By Guy Limbeck
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Michalak has learned over the course of his long baseball career that sometimes less can mean more. Michalak, who turned 24 in July, has excelled over the years on the diamond, at Mayo High School, Des Moines Area Community College, at Division I University of Illinois and with the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League. He has now settled in playing amateur baseball with the Rochester Royals.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Mayo High School#The Rochester Honkers#The Northwoods League#The Rochester Royals#Gorout#Rochester Batting Cages#Century High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy