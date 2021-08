Since it premiered in 1983, the Disney Channel has been responsible for launching the careers of some huge superstars, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and more. Being a star on a Disney Channel — or now also Disney+ — show can result in the opening of more doors than most actors and actresses could ever imagine. However, with the success that being on a Disney show can bring, there can also be some major pressure and hurdles to overcome.