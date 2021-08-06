DOC to implement additional COVID-19 policies beginning Monday

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Health notified its employees Wednesday afternoon that starting Nov. 1, all employees, contractors, volunteers, residents and interns will be required to have received a full vaccination for COVID-19. (credit: CBS) “There is an abundance of safety and efficacy data for the available COVID-19 vaccines,” wrote hospital officials in an email. “We know that vaccination decreases the risk of COVID-19 infection by 95% and almost eliminates the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.” Employees who have medical conditions or specific religious beliefs will be allowed to request an exemption to the new order. Denver Health has about 7,000 employees. (credit: CBS) “By vaccinating all of our employees, Denver Health sends a strong message to the community that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and worthwhile for all Denver residents to receive,” stated the notice. The hospital said other institutions of higher education, hospitals and employers will be making similar announcements in coming weeks. Denver Health said the majority of its staff members have already received the vaccine but that the mandatory order is needed to prevent harm to staff, patients and the community. The hospital noted the risk of contracting the virus for unvaccinated individuals “remains high.”