Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DOC to implement additional COVID-19 policies beginning Monday

By Fontaine Glenn
yourerie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional steps are being put in place by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to protect the incarcerated population from COVID-19. Starting Monday, August 9, non-vaccinated inmates in state prisons will no longer be allowed to have in-person visitations. Additionally, the inmates will be assigned to housing units based on their...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Covid 19#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWLBT

MDOC suspends visitation at prisons due to spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is suspending visitation in prisons due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced Tuesday that the decision was made to protect Mississippi’s 17,300 prisoners. “With two-thirds of the state still unvaccinated, we have...
U.S. Politicsnbc25news.com

Biden implements largest COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a single employer

LANSING, Mich. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would require all civilian federal employees to be vaccinated. If they cannot be vaccinated, they will be required to receive regular COVID-19 tests, socially distance at work and will have limited or no work travel. The United States government is the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Crowding in prisons increases inmates' risk for COVID-19 infections

Crowding in prisons dramatically increases the risk for COVID-19 infections among inmates, according to a new study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The authors of the study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, argue that policy changes are necessary to protect the vulnerable population of incarcerated men and women.
Indiana StateMyWabashValley.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: 2,058 new cases, 9 additional deaths reported Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 2,058 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 781,326. To date, 13,624 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Volusia County, FLWESH

Volusia County announces new COVID-19 policy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Effective Thursday, the Volusia County government-mandated masks for employees working in county buildings where social distancing is impossible. The county is not mandating that employees get vaccinated, but recommends it and is offering two vaccination events for people.
Advocacynewjerseynewsnetwork.com

"You are the Ultimate Knuckleheads" Gov. Murphy Yells at Protesters Objecting to Vaccination Mandate

“These folks back there have lost their minds,” Governor Murphy said about a group of protesters objecting to mandatory vaccines in Union City Wednesday. The protestor made their presence known during a public bill signing to provide critical housing eviction prevention and utility assistance for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrators carried signs that read, “Gov. Murphy Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity” and “No Forced Injection”.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

State employee COVID-19 testing policy

I hope this message finds you well and that you are looking forward to the new academic year. We are less than two weeks from opening our residential halls to students, having our first-year students participate in their introduction to our institution through the NevadaFIT program as well as welcoming new faculty and staff to their new positions at our University.
Greensburg, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Diocese Of Greensburg Announces Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Policies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Today, the Diocese of Greensburg announced additional COVID-19 mitigation policies, including mask-wearing for those volunteering on behalf of a parish, regardless of vaccination status. Bishop Larry Kulick says that ministers of Holy Communion, ushers, greeters, servers and parish event volunteers working inside must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status. They are allowing lectors and cantors to remove masks while reading or singing. Masks will not be required, but “strongly recommended” for parishioners. All parish and diocesan staff will be required to wear masks while in common areas. They’re also asking clergy to wear masks for the distribution of communion or while interacting in close proximity to others.
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

COVID-19 hospitalizations up; policies remaining the same

After going without any COVID-19 patients for several weeks, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center has been averaging 2.5 patients during the month of July, hospital officials said Friday. Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center CEO Roland Knox said those who have been hospitalized had not received the COVID-19 vaccination. The number...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Critical To Our Mission’: Denver Health Implements Mandatory COVID Vaccine Policy

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Health notified its employees Wednesday afternoon that starting Nov. 1, all employees, contractors, volunteers, residents and interns will be required to have received a full vaccination for COVID-19. (credit: CBS) “There is an abundance of safety and efficacy data for the available COVID-19 vaccines,” wrote hospital officials in an email. “We know that vaccination decreases the risk of COVID-19 infection by 95% and almost eliminates the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.” Employees who have medical conditions or specific religious beliefs will be allowed to request an exemption to the new order. Denver Health has about 7,000 employees. (credit: CBS) “By vaccinating all of our employees, Denver Health sends a strong message to the community that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and worthwhile for all Denver residents to receive,” stated the notice. The hospital said other institutions of higher education, hospitals and employers will be making similar announcements in coming weeks. Denver Health said the majority of its staff members have already received the vaccine but that the mandatory order is needed to prevent harm to staff, patients and the community. The hospital noted the risk of contracting the virus for unvaccinated individuals “remains high.”
Indiana StateWISH-TV

All INdiana Politics: Shifting COVID-19 policies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” begins with politics and the coronavirus, and a head-spinning week of shifts on virus policy. It started with the CDC’s change of course. The agency says it now wants everyone to wear a mask in public, indoor places, even if they’re fully vaccinated.
Yonkers, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers city, school workforce to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandate

YONKERS – Mayor Michael Spano has announced all municipal and Yonkers School District employees must provide one-time proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Labor Day or undergo weekly testing. The mandate comes as COVID-19 cases resurge across the nation along with the rise of the virus’ delta variant, particularly among those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy