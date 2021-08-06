Cancel
Zumbro Falls, MN

Lake City woman hurt in single vehicle crash Friday morning in Wabasha County

By Emily Cutts
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZUMBRO FALLS -- A Lake City woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday morning when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:50 a.m. to U.S. Highway 63 and Wabasha County Road 72 for a report of single vehicle crash. A 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by 23-year-old Constance Lake Vonch, was southbound on the highway when it left the road and rolled, according to the State Patrol report.

