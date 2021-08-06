A former janitor stockpiled weapons for a mass killing at the Oregon school where he worked, police say

A former janitor was arrested on charges that he plotted a mass shooting at the Oregon school where he worked. (File photo- Labastida, northern Spain) AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A former janitor was arrested after sharing his plans for a mass shooting with police in Oregon.

Kristopher Clay stockpiled weapons, picked a date, and meticulously planned an attack, according to police.

Police told Insider the 24-year-old shared his fantasy of a mass shooting with people in the past who dismissed it.

A 24-year-old janitor who meticulously planned a mass shooting at the Oregon school where he worked turned himself in this month before carrying out the attack, according to police.

Kristopher Clay walked into a police station on July 20 to report that he was having homicidal "ideations," Medford Police Lt. Mike Budreau told Insider.

Police held Clay in custody while they investigated whether or not his ideations were just that, or something more serious. Budreau said he was arrested Wednesday after investigators found that he stockpiled guns and wrote extensive manifestos detailing his plans to attack the school and other unnamed targets.

"His plans were elaborate and the next step was to complete them," Budreau told Insider on Friday. "We did determine he had a date. It coincided with other prominent shootings."

Research shows that mass shootings spread like disease, and the more people see violence being carried out, the more likely they are to commit it themselves.

Clay has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with evidence, and felony disorderly conduct. Insider could not locate an attorney for Clay.

People who knew the would-be attacker dismissed his fantasies as 'talking crazy'

Budreau said that investigators don't believe Clay had a specific target at the school, nor was he "disgruntled" about his employment.

But Clay had fantasized about carrying out a mass casualty attack for some time before he was hired as a janitor, Budreau said. Associates of Clay's told police that he had long been telling them his thoughts of carrying out a mass shooting, but they dismissed his comments as just "talking crazy."

But Clay was in possession of guns, ammunition, and tactical gear before he turned himself in, according to police.

"We've investigated things before where students have put on social media 'I'm going to shoot the school tomorrow' or 'I'm going to shoot the school on this day,' and usually it's just threats," Budreau told Insider. "There's no significant steps taken to carry that out. They don't have the means. They don't have the weapons. They don't have the plans. This was different, in that he had all of that."

Clay was hired at South Medford High School in February and had undergone a background check at the time, according to police. While Clay has no criminal convictions, Budreau said there was an order that prohibited him from obtaining weapons due to mental health concerns.

Some community members have been asking how Clay could have been hired, Budreau said, and the local school district is now working on making changes to their background check process.

Clay is no longer employed by the school.

While many local residents are relieved Clay is in custody, Budreau said that some community members believe he shouldn't be prosecuted because he asked for help and nobody was hurt.

"He did come to us, and yes he did come forward seeking help, and yes nobody was injured. And for that we are very grateful, very appreciative," Budreau said. "However, we are obligated to investigate these no matter what the source and I'm glad we did."