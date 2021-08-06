Cancel
You'll cry watching Lady Gaga's emotional new music video with Tony Bennett

By Joey Nolfi
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga's emotions are all jazzed up in her new music video with legendary singer Tony Bennett. The sweet visual for "I Get a Kick Out of You" — a cover of the Cole Porter-penned classic that marks the pop superstar's latest collaboration with the 95-year-old icon — sees Mother Monster visibly moved by the pair's duet, as she watches her singing partner croon through his verses while battling Alzheimer's disease.

