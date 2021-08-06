You'll cry watching Lady Gaga's emotional new music video with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga is back, folks. Unlike sexiness, which Justin Timberlake unconvincingly tried to bring back even though it never left, weird fashion Gaga as we know and love her is back on the streets. That is, the kind of Lady Gaga that wears nine-inch Pleaser fetish heels to run errands and an actual wedding gown during a heatwave. Her theatrical looks are a blessing on the timeline, a signal that (sorry, I have to say it!) nature is healing, and that cosmos are realigning into something approaching normalcy. Lady Gaga wears strange things, and we adore her for it.