Pediatric Care Under Stress In Jacksonville Amid Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Pediatric care in Jacksonville is under pressure amid a regional surge in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the Baptist Health system in Jacksonville reported it was treating 560 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with over 100 in the ICU. A dozen were at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, which in the last three weeks has reported over two dozen kids were hospitalized with COVID-19. Three kids were in Wolfson’s ICU on Friday.news.wjct.org
