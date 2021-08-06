Giants' Darnay Holmes on Sterling Shepard: He's making me better

The New York Giants felt they were getting a special player when they selected UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes in the fourth round of last year’s draft.

Holmes appeared in 12 games last year, starting five, and played mostly in the slot. He’s back there this year as the team’s top slot corner.

“Camp has been an ongoing process for me,” Holmes told reporters on Thursday. “I’ve been in the slot more and they’re throwing new things at me, so I’ve got to be able to respond to different things. But knowing where I’m supposed to be going and so I’m just taking it day by day.”

Holmes played well in the slot as a rookie last year. Per Pro Football Focus, Holmes had the most targets (52) without a touchdown allowed among rookie defensive backs.

This camp, Holmes has been drawing some tough assignments in veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Kadarius Toney. Shepard has challenged Holmes to be the best he can be.

“He’s a crafty player, a player that I love facing each and every day, and at the end of the day, he is getting me better and I’m getting him better,” Holmes said of Shepard. “That’s just that big brother mentorship that we’ve got going on. At the end of the day, I practice and I’m always right by him. I ask him different questions of what I should have done and what I shouldn’t have done, so just having him in my circle is something that’s a blessing to have for sure…he’s always been a great player for me. Seeing him out there having fun, being creative on all of his routes, I’m seeing the Sterling Shepard that I always thought I saw.”

Toney has been limited since coming off the COVID-19 list but Holmes has seen enough of him thus far in camp to make a determination.

“He’s a great guy. Off the field, he’s a great guy. On the field, he’s a twitchy guy. He’s just a guy that you love to have on your team,” Holmes said.

That twitch is why the Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall selection in this year’s draft. For Holmes, who has seen his share of top wideouts already in his short NFL career, that is a compliment — and Toney hasn’t even been turned loose yet.

Holmes is looking forward to his second NFL season. He says he is more ‘in-tune’ with coordinator Patrick Graham’s system. The rest of his teammates feel the same way.

“I feel like we are just more in-tune with each other. Last year was just a different year overall, so we’re in here in OTAs and we’re in here in minicamp to learn each other more and we’re able to bond off the field. So pretty much when we hit the field, we all know what our values are and what are morals are. We’re are all after the same thing,” he said.