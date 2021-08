COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or submit regular testing and wear a mask at all times. On Tuesday, Pres. Joe Biden said this was "under consideration," and is expected to announce the mandate Thursday. According to data from Missouri's Economic Research The post More than 57,000 Missourians could be mandated to get vaccine pending White House decision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.