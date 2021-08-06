Don Gale: Appoint task forces to resolve drought issues

Historically, invasion of our borders unites us. The invader is a common enemy to all of us. Now we have two of them, and “us” is all of us, everywhere on Earth. Coronavirus is attacking our biological borders, invading our bodies through our noses and throats. It’s an enemy with huge advantages over us. There are more viruses than stars, than grains of sand on all our beaches. They’re so small that if you enlarged one to the size of a tennis ball, a person enlarged to the same degree would be 500 miles tall. Their RNA-based cells mutate up to a million times faster than our DNA-based human cells do. How can we defeat these invaders? We can assemble troops that are RNA-based like the viruses, with their advantages, by getting vaccinated. And we can shut down our borders by wearing masks.