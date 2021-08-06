Cancel
Eyes in the sky: Aviation manager shows aerial view of firefighting effort

By Melanie Willardson
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

MONTANA - A unit aviation manager with the Bureau of Land Management shared aerial views of firefighting efforts in Montana. "I think people would be surprised at the amount of fires we have had in Eastern Montana from Billings all the way to Miles City," Unit Aviation Manger with the BLM Rick Lang said. "I think since this Spring we've had over 400 fires. A lot of them kind-of go unnoticed. We put them out and move on to the next one."

