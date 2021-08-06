Cancel
POTUS

Lindsey Graham Told Donald Trump to 'Speak Up' And Encourage Supporters to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Lindsey Graham is asking former president Donald Trump to "speak up" and use his influence to encourage his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In an interview with the Associated Press, the South Carolina politician, 66, said he's "urged" Trump, 75, "to be aggressive and say, 'Take the vaccine,' " explaining that vaccinations are "the antidote to the virus that's wreaking havoc on our hospitals."

