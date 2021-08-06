Lindsey Graham Told Donald Trump to 'Speak Up' And Encourage Supporters to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is far from the only high-profile Republican who has praised the COVID-19 vaccine, as he did Monday and has many times before. He’s far from the only fully vaccinated person to contract COVID, as he announced Monday has happened. And here’s the most important point: Assuming his infection follows the course he outlined on Monday (mild flu-like symptoms that feel like a sinus infection), he’ll be even further from the only person with a breakthrough case who didn’t end up in the hospital, or the morgue.