LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. inflation for the year to July remained stuck at a 13-year high of 5.4%. What’s almost as remarkable is how hard forecasting this number is proving. The median prediction of economists polled by Reuters proved too low when last month's data was published on Wednesday, making it the longest series of uninterrupted undershoots for at least 15 years. Moreover, misses in April and June were some of the largest during that time.