Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends

(Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy. Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are near an all-time high for this time of year.