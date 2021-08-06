Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

South Dakota officials warn of ‘very high’ fire danger in Butte and Meade Counties

By Marissa Lute
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division says there is very high fire potential in two counties in the western part of the state. In a Tweet from the division, officials say there is “very high fire danger” in the prairie areas of Butte and Meade Counties. The southern Black Hills and prairie areas of Lawrence, Pennington, Custer and Fall River Counties are in the “high fire danger” category.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Butte#The U S Forest Service#Crp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600 mln cyberheist

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A cryptocurrency platform has lost an estimated $600 million in digital tokens after one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks, according to details of the heist which emerged on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform (DeFi), announced the hack on Twitter and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy