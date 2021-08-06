South Dakota officials warn of ‘very high’ fire danger in Butte and Meade Counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division says there is very high fire potential in two counties in the western part of the state. In a Tweet from the division, officials say there is “very high fire danger” in the prairie areas of Butte and Meade Counties. The southern Black Hills and prairie areas of Lawrence, Pennington, Custer and Fall River Counties are in the “high fire danger” category.