HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols is still calling on those who have not been vaccinated yet to do it. "We do not have any large pods at this point like we were having in January, February and March timeframe," Nichols said. "The demand for the vaccine has gone down. It is truly an issue of supply and demand. We really do want the demand to come from the public and to come get the vaccine."