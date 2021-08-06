Cancel
How The Suicide Squad Brought a Fan-Favorite Savage Dragon Character Back From the Dead

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January's issue of Savage Dragon, Mako -- a villain who first appeared in Graphic Fantasy in the 1980s and has been a presence in Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon titles since -- returned from the dead -- kind of. And according to Larsen, part of the reason was The Suicide Squad. Confused yet? Let's break down one of the oddest recent developments in a book that's full of odd developments. First: some context. Mako is a giant shark-man hybrid, and one of Dragon's most powerful antagonists. During his lifetime, he bordered on unstoppable, fighting Dragon to a standstill during one of his last appearances before being sliced in half by Dart, who used her god sword (literally what it sounds like).

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Simone
Person
Adam Glass
Person
Erik Larsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Savage Dragon Mako#Graphic Fantasy#Dc#Comicbook
Comments / 0

