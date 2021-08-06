Ga. Boy with Autism, 12, Gets Felony Charges for Threats at School, but Family Says He Was 'Scripting'
The family of a 12-year-old boy with autism who faces felony charges for repeating violent phrases from a video game says his actions are a diagnosed symptom of his disorder. Jadon Ringland faces two felony charges of making terroristic threats after a January incident that occurred in his Hightower Trail Middle School classroom, which is for children with autism and intellectual disabilities and has one special education teacher and one paraprofessional.people.com
Comments / 109